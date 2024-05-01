'Funded Maoists, Rioters': Delhi Police Files Chargesheet, NewsClick Responds

The issue first began in August 2023 when a New York Times (NYT) report alleged that NewsClick was funded by Shanghai-based American tech mogul Neville Roy Singham for "pushing Chinese propaganda."

On 17 August 2023, the Delhi Police Special Cell filed a First Information Report (FIR). Purkayastha and Chakraborty were subsequently arrested on 3 October 2023 after day-long raids were conducted at over 30 locations, including homes of journalists, in connection with the probe.

The FIR named Purkayastha, Chakraborty, Singham, and Gautam Navlakha, an activist accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, for their alleged conspiracy of "peddling a narrative against India." Chakraborty has since turned approver in the case.

It invoked multiple sections of the UAPA, besides sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). You can read more about it here.