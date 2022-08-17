Maharashtra: No Road to Hospital, Newborn Twins Die in Front of Their Mother

Image used for representational purposes only.
Newborn twins died in front of their mother in Maharashtra's Palghar district as there was no road to take them to the hospital after they were born prematurely.
Images of the incident showed the woman, named Vandana Budhar, being rushed to a nearby hospital in a makeshift stretcher.
The woman's family carried her for around 3 km across rocky terrain and slippery slopes as she kept bleeding after her delivery.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra vice president Chitra Kishor Wagh said that the incident was "very painful."
"Budhar's twin children died due to non-availability of healthcare in time," Wagh tweeted.
She also said that several incidents like this were taking place across the state due to non-availability of roads, and urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to look into the matter.
