Mumbai Local Trains Open To Public From 1 Feb: Know the Time Slots

The Mumbai local trains – suspended in March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic – are all set to resume services for general public on Monday, 1 February. While the services had re-started in phases in 2020, this will be the first time the local trains have opened to the common public.
However, this comes with certain time restrictions. Here’s what we know so far:
What are the time slots in which common public will be allowed to use local trains?
Who will be allowed at all times?
The local train services will be restricted to the essential services staff only as is being permitted currently from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm – essentially, the peak hours.
But how will the authorities avoid peak hour traffic?
Government offices have been asked to enforce staggered timings so that there is no overcrowding at peak hours.
I have to take the local train every day for work. What precautions should I take?
The validity of my season pass expired during lockdown. How can I renew it?
The validity of the season ticket to the extent of days lost has been extended already. Fresh tickets and season tickets are also being issued.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined