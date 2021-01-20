New COVID Variant Discovered in Germany Among 35 Hospital Patients

Deutsche Welle reported that it is unclear how contagious or dangerous the new strand is. The report quoted the managing director of the Garmisch-Partenkirchen Frank Niederbühl as saying, "the mere fact that it's a new variant doesn't mean it's more infectious."

The report further quoted the deputy medical director, Clemens Stockklausner, who said: "We have to wait for the complete sequencing. We cannot say at all at the moment whether this (mutation) has any clinical relevance.”