Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: How Urdu Poets Celebrated His Courage & Strength

Tirlok Chand Mahroom, possibly the most prolific poet of his age who picked the smallest tremor in the political seismograph, was quick to take note of a giant-slayer such as Netaji. He, too, dwells on Bose’s courage and strength, his willing embrace of be-watani (homelessness) for the sake of his homeland, and offers reasons why he made such an impact on the popular Indian imagination:

Kiya muztarab teri ghairat ne mujh ko

Na dekhi gayi tujh se zillat watan ki

(Your self-respect has profoundly affected me

You couldn’t bear to see the nation dishonoured)

In a similar vein, Darshan Singh Duggal speaks of the legacy of honour and self-respect Bose has bequeathed his countrywomen and men, a legacy he traces to Rana Pratap and Tipu Sultan:

Woh aashiq watan ka, woh dharti ka shaida

Woh Rana ka saani, woh Tipu ka paikar

Tashhaddud ke aagey bhala sir jukata?

(That lover of the nation, that mad devotee of the soil

A match for Rana, made in the likeness of Tipu

Would he have bowed his head before aggression?)

And goes on to end thus:

Watan ki hawaon ka azaad naghma

Zameen ka tarana sunata rahega

(A free song wafting in the nation’s winds

He will keep humming the anthem of the soil)