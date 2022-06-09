'Kind, Good Student, Loved Making Reels': Kin Mourn Teen Killed on Way to School

"Nelima loved me a lot, and had been telling me to visit her for the last few days. She called me and said, 'Mumma, you come, we will go out,' and so we came to Delhi...We didn't know our child would call us here and will go away herself," said a mournful Anupama Pathak, seated inside a house in Rohini's Rama Vihar, surrounded by grieving relatives.

Her daughter, 16-year-old Nelima Tiwari, was crushed under the wheels of a Bolero car on 6 June morning while she was cycling to school. The incident took place on main Khanjawala road in Delhi's Rohini district.

While Nelima lived in Delhi with her grandparents, an aunt and an uncle, her parents lived in Uttar Pradesh's Etah, and frequently visited her. On Nelima's insistence, they arrived in Delhi for a short trip on 5 June, Sunday. Little did they know that they will lose their daughter the next day.