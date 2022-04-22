‘I Get Flashes’: Malaika Arora on Dealing With Trauma After Her Car Accident

Malaika Arora opened up about her recent car accident in April and said that she’s recovering physically but mentally she feels like ‘it doesn’t go away completely’. However, she added, she will eventually move past it.

Malaika told MidDay, “It’s not something I want to remember. Nor is it something that I can forget. Physically, I am recovering, but mentally, I feel that it doesn’t go away completely. Sometimes, if I am watching a movie that depicts an accident or shows blood, I get flashes that send shivers down my spine. I have to go through the process, and will eventually be able to move past it.”