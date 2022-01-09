'NEET-PG Counselling to Start from 12 January': Health Minister Mandaviya

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
On Sunday, 10 January, Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya said that NEET-PG counselling for 2021-2022 will start from Wednesday, 12 January. This comes two days after the Supreme Court of India, in an order said that the due process should go ahead as per the the existing 27 percent OBC (Other Backward Class) and 10 percent EWS (Economically Weaker Section) reservations in the All India Quota seats.
Earlier, the delay in the process led to nationwide strike by doctors demanding to expedite the entire process. The delay was caused after the Supreme Court raised concerns over the government's decision to set Rs 8 Lakh as the annual income limit to avail the EWS quota.
The counselling process was scheduled to begin on 25 October.