'Need To Change Politics': BKU's Gurnam Singh Launches Sanyukt Sangharsh Party

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@Gurnamsinghbku)
Indicating that "there is a need to change politics," farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni on Saturday, 18 December, announced the launch of Sanyukt Sangharsh Party in Chandigarh.
In a press conference on Saturday, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader said that his party will contest in all 117 seats in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.
Charuni was one of the key figures in the farmers' movement against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's three contentious agricultural laws. The movement was called off on 11 December, after the laws were revoked in November after over a year of struggle.
(With inputs from ANI.)
