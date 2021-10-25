NCB Orders Vigilance Probe Against Sameer Wankhede After Corruption Allegations

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has ordered a vigilance probe against zonal director Sameer Wankhede after he was accused by a witness of asking for a bribe in order to release Aryan Khan, reported India Today.

According to news agency ANI, a three-member team of the anti-drug agency will go from Delhi to Mumbai on Tuesday, 26 October, to probe the allegations of corruption levelled against the zonal director.

The team will comprise DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh and two inspector-level officers, ANI reported on Monday, quoting NCB sources.