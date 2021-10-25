NCB Orders Vigilance Probe Against Sameer Wankhede After Corruption Allegations

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has ordered a vigilance probe against zonal director Sameer Wankhede after he was accused by a witness of asking for a bribe in order to release Aryan Khan, reported India Today.
According to news agency ANI, a three-member team of the anti-drug agency will go from Delhi to Mumbai on Tuesday, 26 October, to probe the allegations of corruption levelled against the zonal director.
The team will comprise DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh and two inspector-level officers, ANI reported on Monday, quoting NCB sources.
Gyaneshwar Singh told PTI, “We have received the affidavit and a report from our DDG (northwest) based in Mumbai and the NCB director general has taken cognisance of this report. He has marked it to the vigilance section for inquiry. We are a professional organisation and we are open for inquiry against any allegation against our staffers. The inquiry will be transparent and fair”.
The independent witness, Prabhakar Sail, who claims to be a personal bodyguard to KP Gosavi, alleged that he overheard a conversation of a Rs 18 crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D’Souza on 3 October.
Sail stated in his affidavit that Gosavi said they will have to give Rs 8 crore to Wankhede, according to an NDTV report.
Furthermore, Sail has claimed that Gosavi, Sam D'Souza, and Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, had a 15-minute meeting inside a car on the evening of the raid.
Meanwhile, Wankhede has filed an affidavit in a special NDPS court, saying that a known political figure is targeting him, while he faces a threat of arrest.
He has also asked the court to take cognizance and pass orders to protect the sanctity of the investigation in the Mumbai cruise case.
The affidavit by Wankhede reads, “From time to time there is a series of vendetta targeted at me and my family members who are victims of such defamatory attacks and false, frivolous and vexatious allegations", Live Law reported.
He has also asked the court to take “serious cognisance of such pressures extended on officers like us in a subjudice matter with malafide intent so that the truth does not come to light."
(With inputs from ANI, LiveLaw and India Today.)
