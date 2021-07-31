Navneet Kalra's Khan Chacha, Town Hall Licences Cancelled

The registration of Town Hall and Khan Chacha, owned by businessman Navneet Kalra, was cancelled by the Delhi Police’s Licensing Unit on Friday.

Kalra was booked and arrested by the Delhi Police in May for allegedly selling oxygen concentrators illegally during the peak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. He is currently out on bail. The show cause notice suspending the registration was passed by the Licensing Unit in May against the two eateries located in Delhi's Khan Market.

Kalra’s counsel Gurinder Pal Singh had challenged the temporary suspension of registration of his two eateries.

The court on 20 July demanded a response from the authorities for not having passed a final order. The agency informed the Delhi High Court on Friday that the final orders were passed on 23 July.