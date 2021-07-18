Navjot Singh Sidhu Appointed Punjab Congress Chief Amid Party Infighting

Navjot Singh Sidhu
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been appointed the chief of the party's Punjab unit amid tussle with chief minister Amarinder Singh.
Sidhu's appointment comes after days of infighting in the Punjab Congress with the Congress' central leadership trying to resolve the crisis by holding several meetings with the warring factions.
Other than Sidhu, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi also appointed Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra as the working presidents of the Punjab Congress unit.
The decision comes the day Singh was quoted as saying that "any decision taken by Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be acceptable to all," with NDTV reporting that he had placed certain caveats to his appointment.
Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat had met Singh on Saturday, following which the former had tweeted: "I am happy that many things, which are being discussed outside have been proven to be completely baseless and Captain Sahib has reiterated his important statement to the honourable Congress President that whatever decision will be taken regarding the post of President regarding Punjab, he will respect it.(sic)"
Sidhu and Rawat had met Sonia Gandhi on Friday at her residence.
Published: 18 Jul 2021,09:48 PM IST