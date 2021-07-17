Any Decision Taken By Cong Prez Acceptable: Punjab CM Amid Sidhu Row

Amid speculation and row over appointment of the next Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that "any decision taken by Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be acceptable to all."

This comes after senior Congress leader Harish Rawat met Singh, amid reports that Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be appointed as the Punjab Congress chief, replacing Sunil Jakhar.

”Had a fruitful meeting with Harish Rawat. Reiterated that any decision of INC president will be acceptable to all. Raised certain issues which he said he’ll take up with the INC president," Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab chief minister, told media.