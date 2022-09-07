Indian Medical Students Who Returned From Ukraine Can Finish Studies Abroad: NMC

Around 18,000 Indian students returned from Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has allowed Indian students who returned from war-torn Ukraine to finish their education in universities abroad.
Taking the "special circumstances" into account, the NMC agreed to recognise the academic mobility programme offered by Kyiv to allow students to finish their studies as the degree will be awarded by the parent Ukrainian university only.
As per the NMC Act, students pursuing their studies in foreign medical colleges are required to finish their education and get a degree from a single university only.
"The commission hereby conveys its no-objection for academic mobility programme in respect of Indian medical students who are studying in Ukraine provided that other criteria of screening test regulations 2002 are fulfilled," the notice read.
Around 18,000 medical students had returned from Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country in February this year.
Approximately 3,000-4,000 Indian students would enroll in Ukrainian universities every year over the last five years, as per data on the number of students who appeared for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination.