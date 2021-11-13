National Commission for Minorities Seeks Govt Report on Kasganj Custodial Death

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police, Rohan Botre, has suspended a total of five police personnel, including Kasganj station house officer, two sub-inspectors, a head officer, and a constable, on the charges of negligence.

NCM chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura said, “We have asked for a report from both the Chief Secretary as well as the DGP and have told them to respond within 15 days on the custody death”, Indian Express quoted him as saying.