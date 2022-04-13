Iqbal Singh Lalpura Nominated As Chairman of National Commission for Minorities

Atif Rasheed is the current vice-chairman of the Commission. According to NCM's website, five of its member posts are still vacant.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had sought an explanation regarding the vacant positions at NCM from the Union government after it found that six out of the seven posts of the commission were lying vacant since October 2021.

NCM was formed by the Union government under the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992. In the beginning, the government notified five religious communities – Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Zoroastrians (Parsis) – as minority communities. Later, it added Jains to the list.