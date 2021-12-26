'Omicron Has Knocked Our Doors': PM Modi in Year’s Last Mann Ki Baat Episode

Sharing his thoughts in the 84th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, 26 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We must remember that a new variant of COVID-19 Omicron has knocked our doors. To defeat this global pandemic our effort as citizens is important."
This is the last edition of the year.
He had also announced that healthcare and frontline workers would be able to avail the booster dose of the vaccine from 10 January.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)