'Omicron Has Knocked Our Doors': PM Modi in Year’s Last Mann Ki Baat Episode

This is the last edition of the year.
File image of PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat event.

Sharing his thoughts in the 84th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, 26 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We must remember that a new variant of COVID-19 Omicron has knocked our doors. To defeat this global pandemic our effort as citizens is important."

In a late-night address to the nation on Saturday, 25 December, Modi had declared that children aged 15-18 can now avail the COVID-19 vaccine, beginning 3 January.

He had also announced that healthcare and frontline workers would be able to avail the booster dose of the vaccine from 10 January.

Published: 26 Dec 2021,11:51 AM IST
