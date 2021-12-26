India Reports 6,987 New COVID-19 Cases & 162 Deaths, Omicron Cases Rise to 422

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at Sarojini Nagar Market in New Delhi.
(Photo: PTI)
India, on Sunday, 26 December, recorded 6,987 new COVID-19 cases and 7,091 recoveries in the last 24 hours, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) showed.
India also reported a total of 162 deaths on Sunday. The number of active cases on Sunday were 76,766.
The total vaccine doses administered as of Sunday had reached 141.37 crore.
Keeping the evolving Omicron situation in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Saturday, 25 December, and declared that children aged 15-18 can now avail the COVID-19 vaccine, beginning 3 January.
Further, he announced that healthcare and frontline workers would be able to avail the booster dose of the vaccine from 10 January.
