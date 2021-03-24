‘India Desires Cordial Relations With Pak’: PM Modi to Imran Khan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on Tuesday, 23 March, said that India desires cordial relations with Pakistan but in an atmosphere ‘devoid of terror and hostility,’ reported news agency PTI.
The letter, which the government maintained is a routine exercise, was written on the occasion of Pakistan Day.
The letter also called COVID-19 a “difficult time for humanity”, and conveyed Modi’s best wishes to Khan and the people of Pakistan “for dealing with the challenges” of the pandemic.
A separate letter was reportedly sent by President Ram Nath Kovind to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi.
Meanwhile, Pakistan High Commission charge d'affaires Aftab Hasan Khan said it was important that New Delhi and Islamabad work towards eliminating poverty and illiteracy.
The envoy’s remarks came after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that they will be attending the ‘Heart of Asia’ conference in Tajikistan capital Dushanbe later in March.
