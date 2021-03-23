After 2-Year Gap, India-Pakistan Hold Talks on Water Sharing

India and Pakistan return to the dialogue table with the annual meeting of Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) scheduled to begin in New Delhi on Tuesday, 23 March.

The two-day meet is being held after a gap of more than two-and-a-half years – following the Pulwama attack in February 2019 and the subsequent Balakot air strike.

Commissioner (Indus) Pradeep Kumar Saxena will lead the Indian delegation, while the Pakistan side will be led by Syed Muhammad Meher Ali Shah, the country’s Commissioner for Indus Waters.