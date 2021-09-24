US VP Harris Acknowledged Pak’s Role in Terrorism at Meet With PM Modi: Shringla

PM Narendra Modi and US VP Kamala Harris.
(Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris’ meeting in Washington on Thursday, 23 September, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla informed the press that while speaking on terrorism, Harris of her own accord, referred to Pakistan’s role in that regard.
Shringla added, “She said that there were terror groups working there. She asked Pakistan to take action so that these groups don't impact US security and of India”, news agency ANI reported.
“Harris agreed with PM Modi on cross-border terrorism and India had been a victim of terrorism for several decades now. She also agreed on the need to closely monitor Pakistan's support for such terror groups,” Shringla asserted.
Meanwhile, PM Modi who arrived in the United States on Thursday, has tweeted photos of interactions he has had with American CEOs and others.
After his meeting VP Harris, Modi said in a tweet, "Glad to have met VP Kamala Harris. Her feat has inspired the entire world. We talked about multiple subjects that will further cement the India-USA friendship, which is based on shared values and cultural linkages.”
Shringla added, Modi and Harris discussed “future areas of collaboration including space cooperation, information technology, emerging and critical technologies, cooperation in the healthcare sectors.”
Moreover, the Foreign Secretary added during discussions, “US Vice President Kamala Harris mentioned that US Congress was highly appreciative and kept noting that India and US represented the two largest democracies. There was great deal of appreciation of how both our democracies functioned”, ANI reported.
PM Modi thanked Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for “successfully hosting Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in midst of global pandemic”, Shringla said.
He added that the two PMs exchanged views on recent developments including Afghanistan and also reaffirmed their commitment towards a free and open inclusive Indo-Pacific region.
Shringla further informed that the PMs also “reaffirmed their commitment to advance their effort to facilitate the smooth abd timely implementation of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train project.”
(With inputs from ANI)
