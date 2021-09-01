Narada Case: TMC's Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee Named in ED Charge Sheet

The Enforcement Directorate listed the names of two sitting Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra as well as ex-Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee in its charge sheet in the Narada sting operation case.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, 1 September, listed the names of two sitting West Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra as well as ex-Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee in its charge sheet in the Narada sting operation case, Hindustan Times reported.
In May this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Hakim, Mukherjee, Mitra, and Chatterjee in the case. However, days later, the Calcutta High Court granted interim bail to the four TMC leaders.
Besides the administrators, the court also took cognisance against suspended IPS officer SMH Mirza on Wednesday, Hindustan Times reported.
In 2016, Editor and Managing Director of Narada News Mathew Samuel broadcast a sting video right before the West Bengal Assembly elections, in which several TMC leaders were allegedly seen taking bribes.
The CBI had lodged an FIR in April 2017, following a court order, naming 12 TMC leaders and an IPS officer.
After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee protested the arrest outside the CBI office leading to ruckus by TMC workers, the party approached a lower court against the arrest, following which they were granted bail.
Published: 01 Sep 2021,07:43 PM IST