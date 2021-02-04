Nails at Ghazipur Only Repositioned: Delhi Police Amid Speculation

The nails fixed on the ground near the farmers’ protest site at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border are not being removed but repositioned for the convenience of the public who may be crossing some spots, Delhi Police clarified on Thursday, 4 February after visuals suggesting that the nails were being removed emerged.

"Videos and photos are being circulated which show that nails are being taken off in Ghazipur. These are just being repositioned. Position of arrangement at the border remains the same," news agency ANI quoted the Delhi Police.