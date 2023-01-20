Nagaland State Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Friday Result Out for 20 January 2023

The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the result for the weekly draws every day. Today, the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad has declared the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Friday Result for 20 January 2023. Interested participants who bought the lottery tickets for today can check the official website at nagalandlotteries.com and go through the list of winning numbers carefully. The lottery result is released in PDF format and you can download the PDF after the result has been declared. You must note that the lottery result is released at 1 PM by the department.

To know more about the lottery result PDF, you must go through the details on the official website and keep an eye on the latest updates.