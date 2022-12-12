Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning Result Released; Download PDF

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga result PDF is declared.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning Result is released on Monday, 12 December 2022, at 1 pm. Participants of the Dear Ganga 107th lottery sambad can download the result PDF from nagalandlotteries.com. The official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department contains all the latest updates for interested people who want to participate in the draws. You can take a look at the prize money details and the steps to claim them after the results of the lottery draws are declared.
It is important to note that participants can download the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning -107th Result, on Monday, after 1 pm. One can download the lottery sambad PDF as soon as the link is activated on the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. Participants are requested to take a proper look at the list of winning lottery ticket numbers.
Everyone should cooperate with the Nagaland State Lottery Department and follow all the rules if they want to receive the prize amount.
Here is the complete list of the Nagaland Lottery sambad Dear Ganga morning draw prize money on Monday:
The first prize is Rs 1 crore.
The second prize is Rs 9000.
The third prize is Rs 450.
The fourth prize is Rs 250.
The fifth prize is Rs 120.
The prize money for the Nagaland lottery draws is decided by the State Lottery Department. You have to check the result carefully to see if your ticket has won any amount.
Let's take a look at the steps to download the Nagaland Lottery result for the Dear Ganga -107th morning draw on Monday, 12 December 2022:
Go to the website - nagalandlotteries.com.
Find the section that says "Today's Result" on the homepage.
Go to the option that says '1 PM'.
Tap on the PDF option available on the page.
The lottery sambad result PDF will be automatically downloaded on your device.
Go through the list of winning numbers for the morning draw on Monday.
Submit your documents and the lottery ticket to the department if your number is present in the list.
