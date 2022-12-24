Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Morning Result Released; Download PDF

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Morning result PDF can be downloaded online.
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Morning Result is released every Saturday and today we are here with all the details for the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Morning Result for 24 December 2022. The results for the lottery Sambad are released at 1 pm.
Participants of the Dear Kosai lottery sambad can download the result PDF from nagalandlotteries.com. The participants can get access to all the updates on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department. They can check the prize money details and the steps to claim below.
Participants can download the lottery sambad PDF after 1 pm as soon as the link is activated on the official website – nagalandlotteries.com. Participants are requested to take a proper look at the list of winning lottery ticket numbers.
Winners have to submit their lottery tickets along with proof and personal documents to the State Lottery Department of Nagaland. Participants will have to submit their winning numbers within a stipulated time period and cooperate with the Nagaland State Lottery Department if they want to receive the prize amount.
Here is the complete list of the Nagaland Lottery sambad Dear Kosai morning draw prize money on Saturday:
The first prize is Rs 1 crore.
The second prize is Rs 9,000.
The third prize is Rs 450.
The fourth prize is Rs 250.
The fifth prize is Rs 120.
The prize money for the Nagaland lottery draws is decided by the State Lottery Department. You have to check the result carefully to see if your ticket has won any amount.
Let's take a look at the steps to download the Nagaland Lottery result for the Dear Kosai morning draw on Saturday, 24 December 2022:
Visit the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on the section "Today's Result".
Go to the option that says '1 PM'.
Tap on the PDF option on the page.
The lottery sambad result PDF will be downloaded on your device.
Go through the list of winning numbers for the morning draw on Saturday.
Submit your documents and the lottery ticket to the department if your number is present in the list.
