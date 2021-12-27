Nagaland Killings: Probe Into Incident Progressing Expeditiously, Says Army

Coffins of civilians who were killed in Nagaland.
(Photo: Twitter)
The Indian Army on Sunday, 26 December, said its inquiry into the 4 December incident of civilian killings in Nagaland is progressing expeditiously and all efforts are being made to conclude it at the earliest.
"This can be conveyed on Whatsapp Messenger at +916026930283 or Army Exchange Helpline +913742388456," the Army said in a statement.
It again said it "deeply regrets the loss of lives during the 4 December incident in Mon District, loss of lives is indeed sad and unfortunate", as it extended New Year greetings to the people of Nagaland.
Noting that the people of Nagaland "have always cooperated and assisted the security Forces in maintaining peace and tranquillity over the last many decades", the army said: "We share a deep bond of brotherhood, trust and friendship with you. Let us work together for a brighter and better future".
On 4 December, a unit of the 21 Para Special Forces organised an ambush on suspected NSCN-K-Yung Aung faction cadre near Tiru village, Mon district, and instead of gunning down the suspected militants, killed eight civilian miners belonging to Oting village who were returning home in a pickup truck.
Out of the miners, six were immediately killed as a result of the ambush and two were severely injured.
On 5 December, an agitated crowd burned down the Konyak Students Union Office and in the police firing that ensued, one more civilian was killed. In total, as a result of the unfortunate incidents, 14 civilians and one jawan were killed.
