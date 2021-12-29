Nagaland Killings: Konyak CSOs Approve Army Investigation Sans Uniform, Guns

“Human rights and value had been ignored and neglected for so many decades and under such circumstances, so many violations and atrocities had been inflicted upon. So many untold miseries and pain had been shouldered till date. Those members in the assigned committee should also be aware that people at ground zero had enough of AFSPA. Time has come to say, 'Enough is Enough',” it said.

It added that any “un-eventualities” that will arise in the future will solely depend upon its reports to which the Konyak CSOs shall not be held responsible.

The Konyak CSOs also questioned the press statement from the Indian Army, whereby it used the term “Justice for all”, which seemed as a “biased assurance” and is “confusing” as Konyaks are demanding for direct action against those Indian armies that had massacred the 14 innocent Konyak youths.