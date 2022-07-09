Nagaland Civilian Killings: 'Prosecute Guilty Army Personnel,' Demands PUDR

It further pointed out that although the government had announced on March 31 that "it would reduce the disturbed areas under the AFSPA," it had said nothing about prosecuting the responsible army personnel.

Highlighting that sanction from the Centre is mandatory for initiating legal suit against army personnel, the statement added that the 2015 Rajya Sabha all-India figures showed that out of 38 requests made before the Centre from 1991 till 2015, 30 were turned down and 8 remained pending.

"Such routine denials along with the refusal to share the findings of inquiries thwart the possibility of prosecuting the guilty and allows the army to sit judge and jury over its own actions," the statement said.