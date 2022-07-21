Nagaland Civilian Deaths: SC Stays Criminal Proceedings Against Army Personnel

Kisama: Placards and black flags at the venue of the Hornbill festival in solidarity with the civilians killed in an anti-insurgency operation, in Kisama, Nagaland, Sunday, 5 December.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 19 July, stayed criminal proceedings against the 30 army personnel who were booked over the killing of 14 civilians in Nagaland's Oting in December 2021.
The section stipulates, 'No prosecution, suit or other legal proceedings shall be instituted except with the previous sanction of the Central Government, against any person in respect of anything done or purported to be done in exercise of the powers conferred by this Act.'
"Probe revealed that the ops team of 21 Para Special Forces hadn't followed standard operating procedures (SoPs) and rules of engagement. Their disproportional firing led to immediate killing of villagers," ANI had quoted Nagaland DGP TJ Longkumer as saying.
An FIR under sections 302, 307, 326, 201, 34 with Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC) was lodged in connection with the attack.
Following this, partners of some of the officers names in the FIR moved the SC, seeking the dismissal of the FIR filed.
