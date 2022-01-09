'My Son is Being Framed': Father of 25-Year-Old Arrested in Sulli Deals Case

Aumkareshwar Thakur was arrested by Delhi police on Saturday 8 January in connection to the Sulli Deals case from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
Altered By The Qunit
"My son is being framed by those arrested by the police in the case earlier," said Akhilesh Thakur, father of Aumkareshwar Thakur who was arrested in connection with the Sulli Deals case. The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police arrested him from Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, 8 January.
"My son said that he's not involved in any way, and if he is found to be involved, he should be hanged. He told me not to worry and said that the people who have named him are only trying to defame him," Akhilesh told The Quint.
According to Akhilesh Thakur, his son, an "IT expert", is being framed by those arrested by the police in the Bulli Bai case.
Aumkareshwar Thakur's family, meanwhile, is denying all claims of him being part of the case. His brother Mandleshwar told The Quint that Aumkareshwar is being framed because of his IT background.
"He wasn't on social media and both of us mostly stay at home," he said.
This arrest comes six months after Sulli Deals app was created on the internet hosting platform, Github.
A senior officer of the special cell working the case said, "He has done BCA from IPS Academy, Indore. During preliminary interrogation, he had admitted that he was member of a 'trad' group on Twitter and the idea was shared to defame and troll Muslim ladies."
"He had joined a group on Twitter by the name of Tradmahasabha in January 2020 using the Twitter handle @gangescion. During various group discussions, the members had discussed about trolling Muslim community women. He had developed the code/app on GitHub. After the uproar regarding the sullideals app, he had deleted all his social media footprints," the official added.