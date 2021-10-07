Muslim Youth Arbaz Mulla’s Phone Found, Belagavi Police Rules Out Suicide

Arbaz Aftab Mulla, had a cell phone with him at the time of his death on 28 September 2021. The Belagavi police has recovered the smart phone from the crime scene and it is now part of evidence, a police source confirmed to The Quint.

Also, based on injuries found on Mulla’s face and arms, police have ruled out suicide, the source said.

Mulla’s family was not aware of him carrying a phone, two district police officials said. According to Mulla’s mother, Nazeema Mohammed Gouse Sheikh, Mulla had left two phones with his grandmother when he left home at 5 pm on 28 September. The police are now tracing Call Data Records of the third phone, the source said.

The confirmation comes, even as the police have not made arrests even eight days after the 24-year-old’s body was discovered.