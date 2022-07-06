Muslim Spiritual Guru 'Sufi Baba' Murdered in Nashik, One Suspect Detained

Chishti, popularly known as ‘Sufi Baba’ in Yeola, was a refugee from Pakistan. He came to India four years ago and the Government of India had given him a refugee pass and an extension of two years to stay in the country, another official said.

The police are also looking at other angles in the case, Patil said.

Elaborating on sources of income of the deceased, the official said Chishti used to get donations from various people, as he was spiritual leader and was also involved in providing spiritual guidance.