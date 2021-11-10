Muslim Man Dies in Police Custody in UP's Kasganj; Kin Alleges Hanging

Superintendent of Police Rohan Botre has suspended a total of five police personnel, including Kasganj station house officer, two sub-inspectors, a head officer, and a constable, on the charges of negligence.

"Altaf, son of Chahat Miya, was brought for questioning in the early hours of this morning on the charge of running away with a girl. When the police were interrogating him, he asked the policeman to go to the bathroom. The police officer sent him to the bathroom inside the lock-up, and after a while, when he did not come out, a worker went to check. He had tightened the hood of his jacket around his throat, by tying it to a pipe," SP Botre said.

"The staff present there opened [the bathroom door], untied him, and he was immediately taken to the hospital, where he died after being treated for some time. Five policemen have been suspended for prima facie negligence during the investigation," he added.

(With inputs from Shubham Srivastava.)