Support Our Documentary on Karnataka's Hijab Ban | Voices Behind The Veil

Video Editor: Rajbir Singh

Imagine waking up one day to being told that you can no longer enter your classroom. A classroom that has given you education, friends and dreams. What if the only way for you to access your education, a fundamental right, is if you give up that one thing you hold very dear to yourself— something that forms an integral part of your identity and faith.

For thousands of Hijab-wearing girls in Karnataka, this is exactly what the last 3 months have looked like. They have gone from being normal, regular school and college going girls with aspirations, to now being forced to choose between their pen and their pride.

The Quint traveled through different districts of Karnataka to speak to several Hijab-wearing girls who are reeling under the same dilemma. They spoke to us at length about their dreams, ambitions and struggles in this documentary called 'Voices Behind The Veil: What's At Stake For Karnataka's Hijabi Girls?'.