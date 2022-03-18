‘Murder of Democracy’: Why Did AAP Have To Move SC Over Delhi Municipal Polls?

Days after the State Election Commission (SEC) indefinitely deferred the municipal elections in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, 17 March, moved the Supreme Court, seeking directions to the SEC to conduct municipal elections without any interference from the Centre.

While the SEC had been preparing to conduct the municipal elections by way of multiple notices indicating that the same would be conducted in April 2022, on 9 March – the day it was to announce the dates for Delhi’s three civic body polls – it cited an unofficial communication from Lt Governor Anil Baijal as the reason behind the deferment.

Meanwhile, the postponement has been termed as “murder of democracy” by AAP leader Manish Sisodia, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the election commission of buckling under Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) pressure.

What’s the whole controversy? Why have municipal polls been deferred? Here's how recent events have unfolded.