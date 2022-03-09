MCD Poll Dates Announcement Deferred, Kejriwal Says 'EC Under BJP Pressure'

The central government has deferred the announcement of dates for Delhi’s three civic body polls, earlier scheduled for Wednesday, 9 March. Following the development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the Election Commission (EC) of buckling under Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) pressure.

The Delhi state election commissioner said that the MCD elections won't be postponed, and will be conducted before 18 May.

Delhi State Election Commissioner SK Srivastav said, "As central government raised few issues that are yet to be legally examined by us, we'll not be able to announce MCD election dates as of now. We'll take some more days. We've to conduct the elections before 18th May."

He said that the Centre wants to reorganise and unify the Delhi municipal corporations.

"We aren't postponing the elections. If at all unification of municipal corporations take place before 18th May, then we have to examine the situation. That's why we need time as of now to seek legal opinion on it," Srivastava was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.