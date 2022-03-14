Mumbai Special Court Denies Bail to Anil Deshmukh in Money Laundering Case

Deshmukh, in his bail plea filed in January, contended that he was a victim of "gross persecution." "Harassment was being meted out to him at the hands of certain unscrupulous vested interests for blatantly malafide considerations," his plea said, according to LiveLaw.

The application also contended that around 100 witnesses had been interrogated by the ED during their investigation, but none of them had claimed to have been influenced by the accused, and therefore, there could not be any chance of him influencing any witness.