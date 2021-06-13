Mumbai Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Expected at Some Places

Heavy rains of southwest monsoon once again hit Mumbai on the morning of Saturday, 12 June. The rainfall caused waterlogging and disruption of transport services in various parts of city and suburbs.

Mumbai Police in a tweet on Saturday said that heavy showers in the morning have led to waterlogging at Andheri Subway, Khar Subway, Bhoiwada- Hindmata, RAK-National Market Wadala, Sion-Jain Society, Gurukrupa Society, Matunga – opposite the police station, Kurla-Lion Garden, Kalpana Jn, and Shivaji park-Senapati Bapat Marg.