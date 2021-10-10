Mumbai Police Summons CBI Chief Subodh Jaiswal in Phone-Tapping, Data Leak Case

File photo of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal.
(Photo Courtesy: CISF)
Mumbai Police on Saturday, 9 October, issued summons to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal in connection with the phone-tapping and illegal data leak case, NDTV reported.
The summons were issued to the former director general of police (DGP) through an email by the IT cell of the Mumbai Police. Jaiswal has been asked to appear before them on October 14.
The case relates to a 'leak' of a report prepared by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, who headed the state's intelligence department, and Jaiswal was the DGP, about alleged corruption in police transfers in Maharashtra. Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister during the time, PTI reported.
It is alleged that senior politicians' and officials' phones were tapped illegally during the course of the inquiry and the report was leaked intentionally.
Both Jaiswal and Shukla had been transferred from Maharashtra, and Shukla had recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police, IANS reported.
The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had formed a three-member panel to investigate the case.
The case is being heard in the Bombay High Court and it has also triggered a political row in the state.
Jaiswal, a 1985-batch IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, who has been serving as the Director-General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), has been appointed as the CBI chief for a period of two years in May.
(With inputs from NDTV, PTI and IANS.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)