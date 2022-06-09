Mumbai Police Chief Orders POCSO Cases To Be Registered Only After DCP Nod

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Thursday, 9 June, instructed police officials that cases of molestation and crimes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act will be registered only after a recommendation by an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and with the permission of the zonal deputy commissioner of police (DCP).

The commissioner issued the order keeping in mind instances of registrations of false cases because of property disputes, personal rivalry, financial matters, and personal problems, news agency PTI reported.