Mumbai: NCB Busts 'Rave Party' On Board Goa-Bound Cruise

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday, 2 October, raided a passenger cruise ship and reportedly busted a ‘rave party’ onboard. According to PTI, a senior official has said that drugs were being used, at the party.

PTI also reported that the ship was near Mumbai, and bound for Goa with hundreds of passengers on board.

Further the official informed PTI that the NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede boarded the vessel and conducted searches after receiving a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship.

Meanwhile, NDTV has cited sources as saying that several people have been detained following the raid.