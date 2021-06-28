Actors Among 22 Held After Maharashtra Rave Party Busted: Report

"A rave party was going on at the two adjoining villas - Sky Taj and Sky Lagoon. During the raid, we held 12 women and 10 men. They were found consuming drugs and smoking hookahs. One of the women was a 'Bigg Boss' contestant," he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sharmistha Walvalkar said, “We have traced a Nigerian national in Mumbai who is suspected of supplying contraband to the party,” as reported by Hindustan Times.

Walvalkar added that three separate cases have been registered. One case has been registered for the sale and consumption of drugs, one under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, and one for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Patil further said that the party was organised to celebrate someone's birthday and several people attended from Mumbai. Patil added that four Bollywood and south Indian film actor were also apprehended.