Mumbai Mayor Warns of Impending Lockdown Over Surge in COVID Cases

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday, 16 February, urged citizens to take precautions and warned that the city may go into lockdown considering the reported surge in coronavirus cases.
On Monday, Mumbai reported 493 new COVID cases, with the total caseload tally mounting to 3,14,569.
So far, the total number of deaths is at 11,420. The surge has been attributed to local trains in the city, which opened up on 1 February, and has seen over 3.5 million people commute after services resumed, reported Hindustan Times.
Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had called the COVID-19 spike in the city “alarming,” and added that "Harsh decisions can be taken and people should remain prepared. If certain decisions are not taken in time then we will have to pay a heavy cost later,” reported Hindustan Times.
Maharashtra Government, on 29 January, extended COVID-19 restrictions in the state till 28 February after the surge in cases caused concern over coronavirus protocols not being followed.
Meanwhile, the capital city has recorded the lowest cases in over nine months, with 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with a positivity rate of 0.17 percent in Delhi, reported PTI. The death toll is now 10,894 cases.
The number of active cases is now 1,036 on Tuesday. Total number of tests conducted on Monday included 34,679 RT-PCR tests and 22,265 rapid antigen tests, quoted PTI.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI and Hindustan Times)
