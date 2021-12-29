'Mumbai May Cross 2,000 Daily Cases Today': Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray. Image used for representative purposes.
In light of the enormous spike in COVID-19 cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) held a meeting to review the situation on Wednesday, 29 December, with state Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray predicting that the city may cross 2,000 cases today.
Following the meeting on Wednesday, Thackeray took to Twitter and said a plan regarding the expansion of the immunisation drive in the country was also deliberated upon.
"I urge all not to panic but exercise extreme caution," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that children aged 15-18 years would be eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine slots from 1 January.
Mumbai, which is witnessing a speedy surge in COVID numbers, saw a 70 percent spike yesterday, going up from 809 to 1,377 cases.
On Friday, 24 December, the Maharashtra government had introduced a slew of new curbs, including a ban on the gathering of more than 5 persons in public places during night time, to be in place from 9 pm to 6 am.
The BMC, meanwhile, prohibited any kind of New Year celebration – inside or in open spaces – in Mumbai.
(With inputs from ANI.)
