Mumbai High-Rise Fire Death: Cops File FIR Against Flat Owner, Occupant, Others

Mumbai: Fire tenders carry out a rescue operation after a fire broke out at a multi-story residential building near the Lalbaug area in Parel, Mumbai, on Friday, 22 October.
(Photo: PTI)
A day after a fire broke out in a high-rise residential apartment building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area, the police on Saturday, 23 October, registered a first information report (FIR) against the owner of the building, its occupants, the fire safety maintenance contractor, among others, PTI reported.
The fire broke out on the 19th floor of the 61-storey One Avighna Park building on Mumbai's Currey Road around noon on Friday.
Arun Tiwari, 30, a security guard, was trapped in a house on that floor. He held onto the railing of the flat's balcony for a while but later fell to his death. He was taken to KEM Hospital but was declared brought dead, as per a doctor at the hospital.
"A case has been registered against the owner of the building, its occupant, the fire safety maintenance contractor and others under IPC sections 336 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life or personal safety of others), 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and under sections of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act at Kalachowki police station here," a police official was quoted as saying by PTI.
"Initially, a case of accidental death was registered," the official said, adding that the police was investigating the matter.
The fire brigade personnel, who had categorised it as Level-4 (major) fire, managed to rescue 16 stranded persons.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS)