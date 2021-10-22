1 Dead After Fire Breaks Out on 19th Floor of High-Rise on Mumbai's Currey Road

A Level 3 fire broke out at on the 19th floor of a high-rise residential apartment building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area on Friday, 22 October.

One person, who jumped from the 19th floor, was taken to KEM Hospital and was declared brought dead, a doctor at the hospital said.

The fire broke out at the One Avighna Park building on Mumbai's Currey Road, around noon on Friday, 22 October.

Visuals showed fire and smoke streaming from the building.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)