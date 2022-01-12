Mumbai Civil Society Group Condemns FIR Against People's Watch, Parent NGO

Mumbai Rises to Save Democracy (MRSD), a campaign of over 40 civil society groups, on Wednesday, 12 January, condemned the CBI raids and FIR lodged against the Centre for Promotion of Social Concerns and its programme, People’s Watch.
(Photo Courtesy: People's Watch)
The FIR had been filed on 8 January, under under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010.
"CPSC and its programme People’s Watch has played an important role in the protection and promotion of human rights in the country since 1995. The organisation has been committed to human rights education and training and access for justice to victims of human rights violations," the press statement added.
The CPSC is part of coalitions advocating for Dalit rights, anti-torture legislation, and protection of human rights defenders, and has been working in the defence of civil liberties and democratic rights.
The FIR, which is based on a 2014 complaint filed by the then director of the foreigners division (FCRA wing) in the Ministry of Home Affairs AK Sinha, alleges misuse of foreign funding by the organisation.
"The filing of the instant FIR raises several questions. Firstly, the FIR has been filed in respect of allegations of FCRA violations that were subject of show cause notices issued to CPSC in the years 2012 and 2013 i.e. a decade back," as per the MRSD.
The MRSD has called upon the government to immediately and unconditionally withdraw the FIR filed against the CPSC and its programme, People’s Watch.
The move comes at a time when the Ministry of Home Affairs removed nearly 6,000 organisations, including Oxfam India, from the list of registered organisations under the FCRA from 1 January.