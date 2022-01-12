Mumbai Civil Society Group Condemns FIR Against People's Watch, Parent NGO

Mumbai Rises to Save Democracy (MRSD), a campaign of over 40 civil society groups, on Wednesday, 12 January, condemned the CBI raids and First Information Report (FIR) lodged against the Centre for Promotion of Social Concerns and its programme, People’s Watch.

The FIR had been filed on 8 January, under under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010.