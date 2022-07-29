Six People, Including Three Kids, Die as SUV Collides With Auto in UP’s Banda

Six people, including three children, were killed and at least seven others were injured after an SUV collided with an auto-rickshaw in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Friday, 29 July.

Circle Officer (CO) Nitin Kumar said the process of identifying the deceased has begun and a police team reached the spot in Banda's Naraini which sent the injured to a hospital.

Expressing condolences, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The loss of lives in a road accident in Banda district is very sad and heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved family."