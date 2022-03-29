3 Workers, 1 Rickshaw Driver Trapped in Sewer in Delhi's Rohini; Rescue Ops On

At least four persons are suspected to have fallen into a sewer line in Delhi's Rohini on the evening of Tuesday, 29 March, as per the city's fire service.

Among those trapped are three workers who were conducting wire work for telecom company MTNL, and a rickshaw driver who had attempted to rescue the men who had fallen into the sewer at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar's Main Bawana Road, DCP Outer North Delhi said. Rescue operations are underway to retrieve the trapped men.